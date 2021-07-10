No matter our job, no matter our duties, not one of us is irreplaceable. We might want to think otherwise, but we should and usually do know better.
That said, Greenwood County will be hard-pressed to find as good a person to take the reins from George McKinney. McKinney has served as the county’s emergency management coordinator for nearly a decade, but is ready to retire from those duties and see what lies ahead.
To a person, we have heard nothing but good things from people who have worked with and alongside McKinney. That’s a hard record to achieve, especially when one is in government service. During the 15-month (and counting) COVID-19 pandemic, McKinney seemed to be always on, much like a computer that might be asleep but can be awakened at a second’s notice. He led phone-in community briefings with key people throughout the county on a weekly basis. He generated daily COVID-19 reports relevant to the county and kept county leadership apprised of weather situations as they arose.
Here at the IJ, our own McKinney experience has been nothing but the best. Again, so it seemed, the man never really slept. If one of our staff had a question related to McKinney’s duties, he would respond immediately or, at least, as quickly as possible. He did so cheerfully too.
McKinney is a member of the Rotary Club of Greenwood. As if he were not already busy enough, he joyfully gave of his time and talents to the civic club.
For those unfamiliar with Rotary, a key tenet members live by is “service above self.” McKinney could easily be the embodiment of that simple yet hard-to-deliver phrase. And he did so consistently.
When some people announce their impending retirement they often slip the gear into neutral and coast through their last days. We know McKinney will do quite the opposite.
He plans to retire in February, but he will be as dedicated and devoted to emergency services until then. And he will be instrumental in helping prepare who follows him in that role. In fact, that’s why McKinney gave such a long notice. It is important to him that he not only finish strong but also that when he hands the baton to the person taking the next leg of the race, it will be a smooth and flawless transition.