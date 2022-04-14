But it is so and, quite honestly, we have been expecting this day to come.
We are, of course, referring to the departure of Kevin Pederson as Lander University’s women’s basketball coach, which was announced late Tuesday.
While some of us thought he might be a holdout for the top job at Clemson, he’s headed east to lead Coastal Carolina University’s team. And he’s earned the move. Lander’s loss will be the Chanticleers’ gain, that’s for sure, and we expect Coastal’s seventh head coach will be one for the school’s history books. He’s certainly proved to be a monumental force since coming to Lander 17 years ago, having led the Bearcats to 350-plus wins and 13 NCAA Division II tournament trips.
Pederson was named coach of the year twice while at Lander and has coached four All-American, 36 All-Conference players and seven players of the year.
Plus, he can lay claim to being the all-time program wins leader at Lander, having led the Bearcats to four Peach Belt regular-season championships and four Peach Belt Conference Tournament championships.
At Coastal, Pederson will again have the opportunity to lead and succeed. As he put it, it’s an opportunity to work with a blank canvas.
Pederson, his wife Adair and children have made Greenwood home for a long time. They have been part of the community as a whole, not just on the campus and in the arena. Former coach Finis Horne would no doubt be proud of Pederson and would be among the first to wish him well in his next move.
And while it’s typical for people to say their career move was a tough decision, we believe Pederson was sincere in thanking not only the staff and administration at Lander, but also the community for their support.
“... So many positive memories and I just can’t say thank you enough to everyone who has been so good to us and so great to our family,” he said.
Well, coach, Lander and the Greenwood community thank you for all you did for the university, for the women you coached and mentored, for the recognition you brought to this corner of South Carolina. You did so professionally, with great character and with genuine niceness.