Yep. We believe in it, we support it and we quake at times when it seems to be under attack.
Yelling “Fire!” in a crowded movie theater is not protected as free speech under the U.S. Constitution and while conspiracy theorist Alex Jones might hope the First Amendment would protect his persistent propaganda peddling about the mass murders at Sandy Hook Elementary School, we hope he and his not-so-aptly-named media company, Free Speech Systems, become silenced in the final outcome of the defamation trial now underway.
Questioning the veracity of something reported in the news is one thing. However, when you have a platform like Jones’s from which you repeatedly claim the tragic mass murder of 27 people in 2012 was a hoax, despite mounds and mounds of undeniable evidence, then you have taken the First Amendment right to free speech way too far.
Yes, picking what is and is not free speech protected under the constitution is a slippery slope, as evidenced by social media giants that silence some account holders’ voices.
The First Amendment might allow the likes of Alex Jones to spew lies, lies that garner him followers and dollars, but free speech isn’t always free when it is completely false and causes damage and pain as it has for the parents of the children who were gunned down at Sandy Hook. It has a price in the form of damages, and $150 million in damages should make Jones and others think twice before they speak.