Our hope in producing the final front page for 2022 was that it would reach deep into the hearts and minds of readers and give pause for introspection, thought and consideration about the sad state of our country.
A page with a black-and-white list of mass shootings in America the past year carried over to nearly fill another page inside the Dec. 31, 2022 edition. It was a seemingly simple listing, denoting the day and month, city and state, number of people killed and number of people injured over the course of the year. It was nothing short of mind-numbing to produce. And, at least for many readers, the list raises awareness of mass shootings’ scourge in much the same way the Vietnam Wall in Washington, D.C. brings people face to face with that war’s carnage.
Other readers scoffed at the page and the seemingly endless list of mass shootings, labeling it as propaganda designed to perpetuate a liberal agenda.
Propaganda?
Year after year after year, more than 600 mass shootings — that’s when four or more people are injured or killed in a single case — take place in America. Yes, those figures include gang violence. Go back and read the list, lest you missed that Chicago appeared numerous times. Yes, those figures include drive-by shootings and horrific cases such as the one in Uvalde, Texas at Robb Elementary School where 21 lives were lost at the hands of an 18-year-old shooter. How are such facts propaganda?
We set out early in December to produce that list, retyping the data provided by gunviolencearchive.org, which has been tracking mass shootings for several years now and continues that process as 2023 begins. Honestly, we did not initially fathom just how much newspaper space that list would consume, giving us even greater resolve to share it so readers could — would, we hoped — get a picture of the grasp mass shootings have on our country.
And, as of this writing, America is well on its way to keeping pace with, if not surpassing, 2022 with 6 killed and 32 injured ... wait.
Nope. That was Wednesday afternoon. It’s a little after noon on Thursday and we are now up to 15 killed and 36 injured. That includes a mass shooting in Utah in which 8 were killed.
OK, back to what we were saying. Oh. Wait.
It’s now Friday morning and nearly time to put this page to bed and what do you suppose we found? Four more mass shootings made the list since midday Thursday. So now we are up to 17 killed and 49 injured. We best not look any more or this page will never get out the door.
Now, where were we? Oh yeah.
It was, perhaps, providential that we were not alone in looking at the toll of America’s mass shootings. The St. Louis Post Dispatch had an editorial also based on gunviolencearchive.org’s data and its research, which we also shared Dec. 31 in this space.
It contained these facts, not propaganda:
Americans make up about 4.4% of the world’s population but own 42% of the world’s guns — some 270 million firearms. No other country has more than 46 million guns in civilian circulation.
Between 1966 and 2012, almost one-third of the gunmen in mass shootings worldwide were American.
The correlation between the prevalence of gun ownership in a country and the frequency of mass shootings holds even when the U.S. is excluded from the analysis.
There is no apparent connection with other societal factors such as mental health indicators or general criminality in the culture. The report noted, for example, that a person has roughly the same chance of being robbed in London as in New York. But the New Yorker is 54 times more likely to be killed during the robbery.
Let us not cloud the issue with, as one reader commented on our Facebook page, “whatabouts.” What about the deaths from fentanyl? Absolutely, another scourge that we and other media have written about and shared data on. What about the number of deaths wrought by cigarette smoking? What about highway fatalities? To even compare traffic and smoking deaths with mass shootings is, on its face, ludicrous.
Rather than divert from the real issue with “whatabouts,” how about we own up to the fact that we have a serious problem in our country when it comes to gun violence. And let’s seek solutions, solutions that do not have to tread on individual rights to own a weapon for self-protection, for hunting or even target shooting.
Far too many people cling to the Second Amendment and view it as signaling their right, everyone’s right, to own as many and as many types of weapons as they choose while ignoring the data that reflects our American Dream approach to gun ownership is killing and maiming more people here than in any other country aside from Yemen, which slightly surpasses the U.S. rate of gun ownership.
Our founding fathers who produced our U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights were smart, perhaps even smart beyond their years. And as forward thinking as their vision might have been in cobbling together the framework for our great country, there is little doubt that they could not imagine the types of weapons that would be produced for the citizenry or even for the military.
Yes, we believe that they would say we missed the intent of the Second Amendment. They wrote that one to provide and uphold a means for defending this country, not to turn it into a killing field in which Americans slaughter other Americans.
We couldn’t resist one last look late Friday. No surprise. Three more killed, 2 injured in a Dallas shooting. That takes us to 20 killed, 51 injured. By the time you read this, those numbers are likely higher still.