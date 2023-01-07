Our hope in producing the final front page for 2022 was that it would reach deep into the hearts and minds of readers and give pause for introspection, thought and consideration about the sad state of our country.

A page with a black-and-white list of mass shootings in America the past year carried over to nearly fill another page inside the Dec. 31, 2022 edition. It was a seemingly simple listing, denoting the day and month, city and state, number of people killed and number of people injured over the course of the year. It was nothing short of mind-numbing to produce. And, at least for many readers, the list raises awareness of mass shootings’ scourge in much the same way the Vietnam Wall in Washington, D.C. brings people face to face with that war’s carnage.

