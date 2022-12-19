It began as night arrived on Sunday and will end with nightfall on Dec. 26.

In our region of South Carolina where churches are plentiful and temples are not, it can be easy, although unintentional, to overlook another holiday that once again is overlapping with the Christian celebration of Christmas. This is Hanukka, the Jewish festival of lights. The eight-day celebration commemorates the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem following Jewish warriors’ defeat of occupying Greek armies — a celebration of light over darkness and of spirituality over that which is material.

Tags