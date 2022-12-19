It began as night arrived on Sunday and will end with nightfall on Dec. 26.
In our region of South Carolina where churches are plentiful and temples are not, it can be easy, although unintentional, to overlook another holiday that once again is overlapping with the Christian celebration of Christmas. This is Hanukka, the Jewish festival of lights. The eight-day celebration commemorates the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem following Jewish warriors’ defeat of occupying Greek armies — a celebration of light over darkness and of spirituality over that which is material.
Unlike Christmas, Hanukkah is not locked into our traditional calendars of today. It begins each year on the 25th day of the Jewish month of Kislev, but because the Hebrew calendar is based on the lunar cycle, the dates of Jewish holidays, according to the Gregorian calendar, change from year to year. And so it goes that the beginning of Hanukkah can range from late November to late December.
Given the continuing divisiveness we are witnessing in our otherwise great nation, what with (Kan)Ye West spouting antisemitic epithets and dining with rather than being chastised by our former president, we could do well this holiday season to combine our greetings among friends and, especially, strangers.
Try it.
“Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah!”
Not too difficult, is it? And while most of us might be inclined to think and even sing “For we need a little Christmas, right this very minute...” we also need more than a little unity.
So again, to all we say “Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah!”
And, lest any of us forget, there is another season of celebration that begins the day after Christmas. Kwanzaa.
Kwanzaa is an annual celebration of African American culture that runs from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. It wraps up with a communal feast called Karamu, which typically takes place on the sixth day. Kwanzaa was created by activist Maulana Karenga and is based on harvest festival traditions from various parts of West and Southeast Africa.
So feel free to expand that greeting, for unity’s sake, to “Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and Happy Kwanzaa!”