We would do well to have more Jack Parhams in our midst.
Parham has delivered a great many of Greenwood County’s residents throughout his OBGYN career, so many in fact, that he has delivered multiple generations of the same family.
Although retired now, Parham remains active. Quietly active and behind the scenes. He has given so much of his time, talents and money for much good that it’s likely only he and God know the extent of his unselfish giving.
Quiet. Behind the scenes. Parham’s philanthropic ways are strictly and sincerely meant for the betterment of the community, not for any need to prop himself up. If he sees a need and can take care of it — or at least help take care of it — he simply responds.
What might help explain the caring nature of “Dr. Jack,” as many affectionately call him, is a story he shared this past week in an address to the Greenwood Lions Club.
When he first arrived to practice in Greenwood, there were two hospitals: one, Self Memorial, served the white population while the other, Brewer, served the Black population. On learning that a Black child he had delivered at Brewer had died, despite being told the child was doing great, he took the next Black child he delivered straight to Self Memorial. He then told the head of the hospital’s nursery he would not practice in Greenwood if the child got sent back to Brewer.
“Under excellent leadership at the hospital level and physician input, we were able to start admitting Black babies and Black people” at Self, he told the club members.
Parham sees people, not skin color. Parham sees need, not skin color. Parham serves people, not skin color.
As Dr. Jack put it, “We’re undivided in a republic, so let’s take care of each other.”