That one word sums up who Floyd Nicholson is and why he has served his community and his state in significant ways and roles.
It is wholly and fully in Floyd Nicholson’s nature and character to form good relationships in any endeavor, be it coaching high school football players, working with students on the Lander University campus, building consensus on Greenwood City Council while serving as mayor or finding compromise among his colleagues in the state Senate.
Turnout for a Thursday evening reception in his honor is a testament to the fact that Nicholson made establishing and maintaining relationships his first and foremost priority.
A tremendous crowd of no fewer than 200 attended the event, which had been sidelined for nearly two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Not only was the crowd size tremendous, it was also diverse in many ways. There were people honoring Coach Nick, honoring teacher Nicholson, honoring Mayor Nicholson, honoring Sen. Nicholson and, just as important, honoring family member Floyd Nicholson as husband, father, sibling and cousin.
Evidence of Floyd Nicholson’s paramount rule of building relationships also showed in the fact that Republicans and Democrats alike were there to fete a man they admire, love and respect.
It was absolutely fitting that Republican state Sen. Mike Gambrell joined with former state Rep. Anne Parks in presenting Nicholson the state’s highest civilian honor, the Order of the Palmetto. It was also well-deserved.
Our current state Legislature and most certainly our current U.S. Congress would do well to take Floyd Nicholson’s first page of his playbook and work first on building and nurturing relationships. So much more could be accomplished at the state and national level were they to do so.