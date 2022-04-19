An interesting pairing of columns lined up for today’s Viewpoints page.
Froma Harrop and Josh Hammer filed their columns late last week, both making the New York subway shooting the focus of their writing, both raising some valid points.
It is not lost on us, either, that their columns wound up being published in the aftermath of two mass shootings in our own state, and a third in Pennsylvania.
In Pittsburgh, two minors lost their lives and multiple people were injured in the early morning shootings Easter Sunday. In South Carolina, there are multiple injuries from Saturday’s Columbia mall shooting and the Lowcountry club shooting that also took place early Sunday.
These cases are not terrorist acts in the truest sense of the word, but they are no less terrorizing. The New York subway shooter did not know his victims and likely did not target anyone in particular. It could have taken place on any number of subway cars that day.
In Hampton County, the shootings took place at a nightclub. In Pittsburgh, it was a house party with mostly underage teens where something went terribly wrong. You know the saying about nothing good happening after midnight and these two cases seem to fit the bill. Columbia’s mall shootings took place in a public venue at what might be deemed a normal hour when and where one would not expect such an encounter. A 22-year-old has been arrested and police said the shootings were not random.
Yes, all tragic. One rather random, the others not. One, as Hammer points out, likely would not have happened had the shooter been incarcerated for previous crimes committed. Details are still coming in from the Pittsburgh and South Carolina shootings, but as Harrop noted about New York, people must continue to live their lives, go about their business and not be held hostage by such cases.
Those at the house party and gathering at the club might regret the choice they made to attend, but most probably anticipated nothing more than having a good time. Innocent bystanders who were simply spending some Saturday hours shopping in Columbia surely did not expect to be caught up in some fight that escalated to the point it did.
The takeaway is we all need to remain vigilant while we live our lives. We cannot stay off the subway, out of the shopping malls or even stop participating in social events. We might do well to make better choices when it comes to what events we attend, but random shootings such as took place this weekend can occur just about anywhere, wherever people are gathered. But we cannot let these events cause us to live our lives in fear, to become reclusive.