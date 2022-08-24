Dr. Anthony Fauci recognizes his time to step down has come. Long heralded as the top infectious disease expert in the nation, Fauci has sowed seeds of doubt about his expertise and, as important, mistrust during the two-plus years we all have endured the COVID-19 pandemic.
A person’s perception, as the saying goes, is their reality. And the perception among many was that Fauci was not as well-versed in the intricacies of COVID-19 as he portrayed himself to be and he was deceptive with the do this, don’t do that proclamations he issued the nation.
But the past two-plus years do not define Fauci’s legacy as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Deiseases, or his legacy as chief medical adviser to seven presidents, Republican and Democrat. And yes, that’s an important distinction to make as it speaks to a long-running trust Fauci had built among many presidents when party allegiance often dictates whether one falls within or out of favor in Washington, D.C.
His handling of the pandemic will certainly be a chapter in Fauci’s biography, but again, it’s not the defining chapter. He was instrumental in how the nation dealt with HIV and AIDS, SARS, Ebola, anthrax and the pandemic flu.
At 81 and with a storied resume, Fauci had a long-running record of stellar service to the nation. But his position did become a politicized one under President Trump, which helped fuel a perception among a multitude that he could no longer be trusted as the nation’s leading disease expert, a role he carried over under President Biden and will retain until December.
Good riddance, some will say, but history should paint Fauci in a more favorable light by recognizing the sum total of what good he did in service to the study of infectious disease and in relaying good health information to the nation.