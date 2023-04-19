Well, it’s going to take more than best intentions to get a few miles of Greenwood County and City of Greenwood roads repaired. The city’s tally, if approved by the Greenwood County Transportation Committee, comes in at $1.5 million while the county’s proposed list hits $3.8 million. The state Department of Transportation’s recommended list tops out at $7 million.
Not everyone’s a winner, however, as the CTC has less than $4 million to spread out in response to the wish lists. So, even though there is more money in the coffers to spend on road work this year, the escalating cost of making those fixes will mean fewer miles will get needed attention.
The state is covered in asphalt and concrete that falls under the purview of local, county, state and federal governments to maintain. We live in a state that waited nearly three decades to bump up the gasoline tax, which helps fund road repairs.
And we live in a state that wants to build more roads, such as the proposed corridor that would help flow Ohio and West Virginia visitors to our coastline. They, by the way, can further assist with road repairs when they buy gasoline while visiting our state, but that still won’t be enough to accomplish all that needs done.
All the while, we do not have sufficient funds to maintain existing roads, no matter if they are the responsibility of our cities, counties, state or federal government.
Seems that at the rate things are going, little will really change, and we will continue traveling on the highway (and roads and bridges) to — well, you probably know the AC/DC song title.