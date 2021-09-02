It happened again, and again without any major mishaps.
A shoplifter who stole a pair of shoes from a Greenwood sporting goods store gave law enforcement a run for the money after Greenwood County deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop.
It wasn’t quite dusk at 8 p.m. Friday. It wasn’t raining. But the fact is the driver of the suspect vehicle led deputies on a chase that hit speeds of 90 mph. It began on Montague Avenue Extension, continued up Highway 25 and eventually ended near Nation Road when Ware Shoals officers joined in and stopped the vehicle with what are commonly called “stop sticks,” which puncture the tires.
There are stores and restaurants, grocery stores and pharmacies along that route. There are intersections. That time of night is not an unusual time for diners to be leaving restaurants and heading home. It’s not an unusual time for end-of-the-week grocery shopping or a quick run to the drug store.
Once the auto was stopped, the driver was taken into custody without incident. Officers not only recovered the pair of stolen shoes, but also other stolen items, to include the car itself.
We applaud law enforcement for responding to the shoplifting call. We applaud them for spotting the vehicle that matched the description given them by the store employee. We applaud them for attempting to make the driver pull over.
But we and likely others do have concerns that while the shoes were no doubt pricey, they might not have been worth the risk involved in apprehending the thief. Perhaps a better option would be to drop back from the pursuit, radio ahead to other agencies and see a less speedy, safer apprehension could be made.
And these days, with court backlogs, a speedy arrest doesn’t necessarily result in an equally speedy trial.