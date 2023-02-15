Well, the 2024 presidential election is many sunrises and sunsets away, but things are already looking interesting, especially from a South Carolina perspective.
Former Gov. Nikki Haley jumped on social media early Tuesday morning to make official what just about everyone knew was official. She’s running.
She’s not just running, she’s taking on another top contender, the man who she seemed to despise when he was one of many candidates, who is also the same man who, once in office, gave her a top United Nations job. Ah, yes. Politics does make for strange bedfellows.
Next comes word that another high-profile state politician, Sen. Tim Scott, might be entering the race. He too has been a staunch supporter of former President Trump. He’s also the person Haley appointed to fill the unexpired term of former Sen. Jim DeMint. He went on to reclaim the Senate seat in the next election.
These two South Carolinians join Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in seeking the White House in 2024. How far the field of candidates will expand is anybody’s guess at this point, but one thing is certain. The debates will be interesting, if not lively. But it won’t be the first time we’ve seen candidates go at it like they’re in a mixed martial arts battle to the death, only to emerge best buddies and, sometimes, even be given special appointments. Who knows but maybe Scott or Haley will wind up on the ticket with Trump. Or Trump with Haley. Or Haley and Scott. Or ...
So, with all that said, how about you? What do you think? We’d sure like to get letters from readers, despite how early it is, to find out who of the field thus far you’d be willing to support for president. This one’s for the readers who count themselves among the GOP ranks. But some Dems might want to weigh in as well.