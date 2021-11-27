If, as a taxpayer, you believe what public employees do matters and that they should be held accountable for their actions, and you believe it is their obligation to be transparent in what they do and how they spend tax dollars, then the tale surrounding John de la Howe school should matter to you. And you should be angry.
It’s a holiday week and the story that graced the front page of Wednesday’s edition of the Index-Journal was a tad long, so maybe you set it aside. That’s fine, but don’t set it aside for good.
It doesn’t matter whether you have any ties to the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe. It doesn’t matter that the school is tucked away amid hundreds of acres in rural McCormick County. It doesn’t matter that the school, its staff, its administrators and fewer than 100 students have little impact on your daily life.
What matters is that the school, its staff and administrators are on the public payroll, and you as a taxpayer are helping fund its operation, its bills and employees’ salaries.
But, you say, the newspaper seemed to have an insatiable appetite for emails among those associated with the school. What’s the big deal about emails? Don’t we all use email as a primary means of communication?
Yes. And that is precisely why we have such an appetite for the content of certain emails. You see, access to email communication about the public’s business will feed what should be every taxpayer’s hunger for truth and transparency.
Public officials can answer queries about their work, how they are spending tax dollars and whether they are operating within the boundaries of state procurement and ethics laws, but their email exchanges can do one of two things: prove them right, prove them wrong. And when it comes to the public’s business, those emails belong to the public.
With certain exceptions provided under the state’s Freedom of Information Act, the public should have the expectation that it could be cc’d on virtually all email exchanges among public employees. That, of course, would be nearly impossible to do, which is why FOIA grants the public access to those emails that fall within the guidelines of the state law.
When the public or a couple of newspapers that set out to inform the public request the same information, there should also be the expectation that responses would match. As you read — or will read — that did not happen when the Post and Courier and Index-Journal requested a number of public documents from de la Howe. The school, and the school’s attorney, either do not know why or don’t care. Or, perhaps, both.
The school’s president, Tim Keown, seems to operate on the belief that he has no obligation to be transparent with the public through the newspapers’ requests. He also seems to believe that ignoring repeated requests for interviews and information that can be provided via in-person or emailed responses will result in an end to stories being published about the goings-on at his school.
What is ironic is that one email we and the Charleston-based newspaper received contains this from Keown: “We’ve done nothing wrong. Simple as that.”
If nothing has been done wrong in how the school procured materials and doled out contracts, if all parties involved in the school have remained above reproach with respect to state ethics laws, then why build a wall much like the crypt that surrounds the remains of the school’s founder, John de la Howe, deep within its campus? Why remain silent and not agree to open discussion, open books and access to emails that would uphold your stance that you’ve done nothing wrong?
That certainly would serve the public far better than sharing your anger over being questioned in the first place with such emailed statements as “I won’t be ran (sic) over by this dude (Post and Courier reporter Tony Bartelme).”
John de la Howe is an agriculture school. Its operatives should then know that lots of sunshine on public affairs promotes a healthy and strong crop. Keeping the public’s affairs in dank and dark corners promotes mold and kills a crop.
State lawmakers and Gov. Henry McMaster in particular should conduct a thorough investigation and demand full cooperation, full transparency and plenty of sunshine.