They deserve more than a thumbs up, so we’ve reserved today’s editorial space for the folks who worked up to, during and after Tuesday’s elections.
Yes, we know preparing for an election is the job for those who work full-time in the various elections offices. And yes, those who sign up as poll managers and workers get a stipend for the long day they put in.
Still, there is much that has to be done weeks ahead of the election and plenty to do day-of. Plus, there was early voting to handle, as well as absentee ballots to take care of. The rest of us, if we chose to vote in person on Election Day, had a 12-hour window to get to the polls and cast our votes. But those who worked the polls were there well before 7 a.m. and certainly plenty remained past the 7 p.m. deadline so those already in line before polls closed could vote.
Another point to consider, however, is a holdover from the 2020 elections when poll workers and election officials had insult hurled their way and, in some cases, endured threats against them and their families. That anyone wanted to be a volunteer or poll worker earning less than $12 an hour this time around is commendable.
Granted, it turns out that all went fairly smoothly, at least in our region, and that is good. Comforting, too. Indeed, we hope we are moving well past the fallout of the 2020 elections and that Americans can again be more civil about elections.
We might not agree politically or philosophically, but polity should rule the process. We can be left wing. We can be right wing. But we should remember that the left wing and right wing are attached to the same bird.
Again, we give our thanks to those who tirelessly worked to make the Nov. 8 elections work, and work well.