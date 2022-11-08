We apologize if you come away feeling as if you’ve been beaten over the head with this messaging, but we think it’s important enough to repeat.
Today is Election Day. Depending on when you are reading this in our electronic edition, polls are either about to open or have been open. They are open at 7 a.m. and close 12 hours later, at 7 p.m.
No doubt a good many readers already took advantage of the state’s new opportunity for early voting, and that’s great. Others chose absentee voting and that’s fine too.
But the rest of you have a perfect window of opportunity to yet cast your votes in some important races at the national, state and local levels. In fact, we dare say that the local and state levels are perhaps more important and worth your trip to the polls because they, more than the national positions, more often and more readily affect your lives.
Once again, we also want to remind readers that the Wednesday edition will essentially be devoid of election results. As most readers already know, the newspaper has had an earlier press start time than it used to, and holding the startup in order to get election results in print will not be possible.
We do, however, encourage readers to stay up with us for as long as they want or can to see results on our website, indexjournal.com. We’ll be keeping pace of local, state and national results throughout the evening. And, of course, those results will yet be available on the website on Wednesday.
So again, please vote if you have not done so already, and please visit our website for election results.