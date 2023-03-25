As the state’s comptroller general, which is the state’s highest ranking accountant, Richard Eckstrom had some trouble with math and numbers, but he was wise enough to recognize that his days in that position were numbered.

And so it goes that Eckstrom chose to resign his elected position, effective the end of April, following a decadelong $3.5 billion accounting error that gave an incorrect perception of the financial standing of our state’s treasury.

Tags