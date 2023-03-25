As the state’s comptroller general, which is the state’s highest ranking accountant, Richard Eckstrom had some trouble with math and numbers, but he was wise enough to recognize that his days in that position were numbered.
And so it goes that Eckstrom chose to resign his elected position, effective the end of April, following a decadelong $3.5 billion accounting error that gave an incorrect perception of the financial standing of our state’s treasury.
His decision to resign also sidelines a process that had begun to determine whether his gaffe warranted his impeachment. That likely would have ended with a decision in the affirmative, but really Eckstrom is making the right decision, even though he initially said he did not intend to step down.
Having served in the capacity of comptroller for two decades and having been part of state government for so long, Eckstrom was savvy enough to recognize the inevitable outcome and opted to not prolong the misery.
We could debate whether the resignation should have been immediate versus waiting more than a month to vacate the office, but the likelihood that Eckstrom would or could do any additional damage is nil.
What is of more immediate interest in the aftermath is how the comptroller general is chosen in the future. It is currently an elected position, but there is a movement afoot to make it a position appointed by the governor.
Orangeburg Democrat Gilda Cobb-Hunter is leading the charge to do just that. Moreover, Republican Gov. Henry McMaster said he would support such a move.
“Transparency and accountability are extremely important in government and guardrails should be in place for those things to occur,” Cobb-Hunter said in a press release. “It is in the public’s interest that we make sure that this accounting error never happens again and if it does quick action can be taken to address the problem. By making the comptroller general an appointed position, the selected candidate would have to undergo a thorough vetting process by the Governor and be approved by the Senate.”
She is correct and the governor is correct in supporting the change.
Think about it. When we go to the voting machine to cast our ballots, are we really properly equipped to choose our state’s top accountant? The vetting that can and must take place through the appointment process will likely better ensure the right candidate is chosen.