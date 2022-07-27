Lock ‘em up!
That’s all too often the first response and, perhaps, the easiest approach to take to some crimes and those who commit those crimes.
Lock ‘em up!
That’s all too often the first response and, perhaps, the easiest approach to take to some crimes and those who commit those crimes.
But locking people up isn’t always the best answer and is likely to get results akin to when people were tossed into debtor’s prison for unpaid debts. How, pray tell, were they supposed to repay their debt when behind bars and jobless?
Drug court programs, such as the one operated by the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office here, are not easy programs to administer, nor are they easy programs for their participants to complete. Certainly, it’s not 100% guaranteed, but it is, at least in many cases, a far better and more humane way to treat offenders, giving them a chance to turn their lives around and, ultimately, not be a ward of the state by languishing behind bars.
This past Saturday, readers got a glimpse of the program through some participants who have indeed turned their lives around and are leading more productive and drug-free lives. The drug court program, through its intensive 18- to 20-month run, provides the tools participants need to essentially start over, build a new foundation and then build upward from there.
Actions and decisions we make have consequences. There’s no debating that fact, but a drug habit is not always a choice people make in the same way they choose a favorite meal. Various factors can lead someone into experimenting with drugs and, sadly, finding themselves hooked into a downward spiral that, in many cases, they recognize and want out of, but do not have the necessary tools and skills to extricate themselves. A drug habit is not unlike alcoholism, only here again it’s often too easy to lock someone up because the drug they use is illegal while alcohol is not.
Prison can often have the opposite effect it is designed to provide a drug addict in that they can sink deeper into use and abuse while drug court programs can lead to a wholesale change in a person, a rebirth if you will.
The success stories shared in Saturday’s IJ are proof positive that drug court programs can and do work, and are well worth the investment of time and money. After all, it’s an investment in another person’s life while, in some cases at least, prison sends a message that a person’s life is not worth the time or effort.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.