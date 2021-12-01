No, we are not surprised any more than anyone else is or might be. We harbored no thought that the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus would be the last.
And while the science of pandemics might be Greek to us, we yet put much of our faith and belief in the science and medicine that is addressing the virus, including its latest omicron variant.
It is quite possible the virus will skip a good bit through the Greek alphabet in its various forms, and we hope it is not represented by each and every letter of that alphabet.
Vaccines and the wearing of masks still seem to be the best method of warding off the virus or, at the very least, lessening its impact on people’s health.
If you have not done so yet, get that first vaccination. If you have gotten the first but not the second, get it now. And if you are due up for the booster shot, don’t delay.
Perhaps you held off, waiting to see how the vaccine might affect others you know. Chances are, they had little more than a sore arm or some flu-like symptoms for a day or two before returning to being their normal selves.
Perhaps you thought you’d let it run its course and expected it would simply go away. Then along came the delta variant and you began to wonder if waiting was a good idea.
And now, with the omicron variant already in North America, you are gain wondering if you should wait.
The answer is no. Don’t wait.
Who knows but that we might be facing the need for booster shots for years to come, much like the flu shot is offered each year and helps keep the general population healthier. But the more we do to tamp down COVID-19 and stop its spread, the better chance we have of the virus not remaining a major threat to health and lives.