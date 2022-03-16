Monday’s front page certainly generated some thought and discussion among readers. Well, let’s clarify that. It generated plenty of comments on our Facebook page where we share an image of each day’s front page.
Of course, we knew there would be the usual comments from some of our usual less-than-loving, less-than-pleasant fans. We have to call them fans because, despite the contempt and disdain they apparently have for the Index-Journal, they frequently troll our Facebook page.
But here we thought the front page, with its Sunshine Week message intended to highlight the dearth of information that would exist without the daily serving the community, would be better received.
Honestly, we know there are plenty of you who are faithful readers. Even during these trying weeks when we — and we are not alone in this dilemma as newspapers all across the nation are in the same bind — have suffered carrier losses, resulting in significant delivery snafus, many of you have been patient, understanding and faithful customers. You care about your community and you appreciate the wealth of information this newspaper provides.
What’s the saying?
Haters gonna hate.
Yeah, we get that. We know it. We’ve known it for years.
One day, however, if they find themselves in a community with no newspaper to report on those elected and appointed officials who exercise a great deal of control over their lives and bank accounts, they very well might have a change of heart. Or, at least, wonder why no one told them, why no one was watching while they were going about their daily lives.