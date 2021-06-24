If you want to believe that Greenwood County is, as some have written in social media posts, Little Chicago then that’s your prerogative. We’re not buying it, however.
One shooting death is one too many, and certainly the county has had far too many shootings that end in death as we reach the year’s halfway mark. But we are nowhere close to being on par with Chicago — thankfully — and we are hardly a county in which one should hunker down at home every night with shades pulled and curtains drawn.
Without speculating or elaborating on what the motivations are behind our county’s shootings this year, we merely want to point out that these are not random shootings. Sad, yes, but not random.
We dare say the majority of Greenwood County residents are safe from becoming a shooting fatality statistic. The assailants know their victims, and vice versa, in the shootings we have had.
So while the reports are, as we said, tragic and even alarming, they do not project a full and proper image of Greenwood County.
Rather, while the county has its pock marks, it remains a good place to live, work and raise a family. Don’t believe everything you read on social media. In fact, especially don’t believe everything you read on social media.