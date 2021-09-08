“Anyone who thinks this isn’t real, they better rethink it. You shouldn’t play with this. I was one of the lucky ones that pulled off of it, and I’d never want to do it again.” — Benji Tedards
Chances are you had a busy long weekend and might have missed the Saturday story in which Greenwood’s Benji Tedards shared his harrowing tale of contracting the COVID-19 delta variant, which came close — too close for him and his family — to claiming his life at the young age of 32.
If you don’t still have a copy of the paper you can still read the story on our website, indexjournal.com, with this link: bit.ly/3n7Q35X
We especially commend Tedards’ story to those readers who yet doubt the veracity of the COVID-19 virus. Even if for some reason you think it is something conjured up in a lab, conjured up as a scare tactic or you just think more is being made of the virus than is warranted, you should read the story.
Benji and his family live here in Greenwood. You might know them. You might know people they know. This is not the story of someone in another state reported by a news source you question. His story hits close to home, and it should serve as a dire warning for those who remain resistant to wearing masks and getting a vaccination.
Benji had his doubts about the virus. He did not think it was real, nor did he think the vaccine could be trusted. A couple of weeks in the hospital hooked up to the only thing keeping him alive, a ventilator, changed his views. Drastically. And he hopes that in sharing his story it will help change others’ views and outlooks too.
And if you’re a numbers person, then please do also take a look at Self Regional Healthcare’s latest hospitalization numbers on Page 9A.
As of Tuesday, there were 51 people in Self with COVID-19. Of those, 43 were not vaccinated or fully vaccinated, and of those, 14 were in ICU and 9 were on a ventilator. Average age? Only 51.
The remaining 8 were fully vaccinated. Only 2 were in ICU, 2 were on a ventilator. Average age was 70.
As the saying goes, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see that vaccinations are essential to significantly reducing the likelihood of contracting the virus. And if you do, you’re less likely to wind up in such dire straits that you land in ICU or on a vent.
Delta variant. That’s the one Delta flight you don’t want to board.