‘Things could not be worse’: Upstate doctors
describe conditions during COVID surge:
Self Regional Medical Center’s ICU was full Thursday morning. ... On Thursday morning, 38 patients were being treated at Self for COVID-19. Two months ago, the hospital spent weeks without a single COVID patient. The hospital is treating children it would normally send to other hospitals. Self refers serious pediatric cases to Upstate hospitals, but those facilities now lack the beds to care for these children.
McCormick County schools move
to virtual learning Tuesday through end of week:
McCormick County School District will transition to virtual learning beginning Tuesday because of an increase in COVID-19 quarantines among students and staff, according to a social media post made by the district. ...
State mask bans face
federal civil rights inquiries:
The Education Department announced Monday that it’s investigating five Republican-led states that have banned mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. ...
Red Devils cancel football this week
because of COVID-19:
Clinton High School announced the cancellation of Friday’s varsity and junior varsity football games against Newberry because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Red Devils football program. ...
What’s your takeaway from these few headlines and their stories?
We know what our takeaway is and has been, and yet people still think masks have no impact on the spread of COVID-19, still think the vaccines available to them were concocted in cahoots with the federal government as a means of controlling the population. Or that the vaccines contain microchips.
Microchips? Hey, where’s the microsalsa, buddy?
And some medicine used as a horse dewormer will treat COVID-19 as opposed to wearing masks for protection of themselves and others, and getting the vaccine to avoid the virus or, at least, limit its impact on their health.
That’s not horse sense. But it does indicate which end of the horse best represents what they are.
Don’t be a horse’s rear end. Be a responsible citizen by masking up and vaxxing up. Please.