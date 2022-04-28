Imagine that. A government employee doing something less than ethical. And a former jail chief in Charleston County at that. They’re supposed to tend to the criminals, not potentially be one.
If Willis Beatty, former detention center chief deputy, had had his way, the facility would have gone to the dogs. The tale — not tail — was dug up by dogged reporter Glenn Smith of The Post and Courier and shared in our newspaper Tuesday. It’s a long read, but a good one if you haven’t already taken a look. It’s also on our website. Look for the picture of a giant schnauzer.
It seems Beatty and his wife came up with a pet project that involved dog breeding and then selling the dogs to his employer. Schnauzers apparently are more than cute dogs; they’re rather efficient at keeping order, something that’s important in large jails such as the one in Charleston County.
Now, this wasn’t about breeding dogs and selling them at $1,200, $1,500 or even $4,000 apiece. This was real money the Beattys stood to gain. Whooodoggies! The price tag for a pair of dogs, including some equipment they’d need on the job, exceeded $50,000.
Now, here’s the thing that should make readers sit up and take notice about this story. More often than not, it’s been sniffing around by journalists that has uncovered something gone awry, a hot spot, if you will, on the skin of government dogs.
Not so much this time.
It seems this is a case in which government was largely its own watchdog. The ranking dog handler at the detention center refused to pick up the dogs because he smelled something foul. He recognized that the county buying dogs one of its employees bred and sold might cross ethical lines.
Beatty’s leash was subsequently yanked, as was his job.
We are often in a position in which we are, on behalf of the taxpayers, digging up bones that have an unpleasant taste. And then we, along with the taxpayers, growl and snarl and gnash our teeth over misdeeds, missteps, ethical violations and outright criminal wrongdoing carried out by those the taxpayers fund.
But in this case, we are glad to see that a government employee sniffed out something wrong and stood up for what is right. Makes us wag our tail with happiness, in fact.