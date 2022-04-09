Remember Martha Stewart and ImClone?
A new cancer drug, Erbitux, from the pharmaceutical company ImClone, was about to get the FDA’s no vote, a move that would surely drive down ImClone’s stock value. And it did. For most investors. Family and friends of Erbitux CEO Samuel Waksal, however, were unharmed. The Securities and Exchange Commission learned that prior to the FDA’s decision, executives sold their stock thanks to a heads up from Waksal.
Stewart sold about 4,000 shares of the company only days prior to the FDA’s announcement and collected nearly $250,000 on the sale. The stock plummeted within months.
Stewart said she had a pre-existing sell order with her broker, but it turned out her broker alerted her that ImClone’s stock was going to collapse like an unsuccessful Martha Stewart cake.
Hers is one of the more famous and recent cases of what is called “insider trading,” an illegal practice in which someone has prior access to information that alerts them on when to buy or sell stock and then shares that information with select people.
That’s illegal, as noted, but some things that smell similar to insider trading include insider knowledge that, when shared with certain people, can give those people an upper hand. Or, if nothing else, appear to give them the upper hand.
Take the auctioning of foreclosed property. If you’re a judge in charge of those proceedings, it stands to reason you’d be aware of the various properties going on the auction block well before they are advertised in the newspaper’s legal ads. And that makes it easier to assess whether family members might want to take a shot at being the highest bidder and become the new property owners — especially if your daughter works as an assistant and coordinates foreclosure hearings and cobbles together the monthly sales listings.
No bid-rigging, mind you, but it can certainly be an advantage to have family members at the ready each and every time property is going on the monthly auction block.
Legal, perhaps, but ethical? Does it not put off a scent of impropriety, at the very least? And if at some point you begin to question whether what you’re doing is right, are you the right person to ask? People do tend to justify their actions when they are the sole person passing judgment on those actions.
Perhaps the Uncovered story published this past Monday will get some people to take notice and consider tightening up some rules and regs when it comes to how the sale of foreclosed properties can and should be conducted.
We hope so, because right now something smells rather fishy. And we’re not talking about the fine aroma associated with a delicious slab of salmon being cooked in Martha Stewart’s kitchen.