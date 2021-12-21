As we head into winter and see we are nearing year two of the coronavirus, we suspect just about everyone is tired, frustrated, beleaguered and any number of other descriptives that reflect our readiness to return to normal. That is especially true during one of our most treasured holidays, the Christmas season, when we long to surround ourselves with family and friends.
Many of us accepted that we had to toss 2020 in the bin, but we certainly did not anticipate how far reaching COVID-19 would be into the current year. We did not anticipate the reach of the delta variant and we surely did not want, need or anticipate staring the omicron variant in the face.
People are going to travel, if they haven’t left already to visit family or take a long-overdue Christmas family vacation. That, despite word that the omicron variant is doubling its hold on people every couple or three days.
The good news? If you’ve been vaccinated and have taken advantage of the booster shot, your chances of staying healthy during the holidays are more than just good. Yes, if you’re carrying the virus you could still spread it. But if you are exposed, you’re less likely to wind up severely sick or hospitalized.
But that’s something to keep in mind. As much as we want and need those familial visits, it is important to know your own situation and that of those you plan to visit. Don’t put people at risk unnecessarily and selfishly.
Have a Merry Christmas. Have Happy Holidays. But let’s do all we can to ensure a Happy New Year for those we surround ourselves with during this holiday season.