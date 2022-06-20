Did you read Friday’s front-page story about how politics, COVID-19, guns and other issues have fractured once-unified families in America? And that in addition to the temperatures we’re experiencing lately, these divisions are predicted to become hotter and more fractious?
Let’s hope not. Let’s try not. In fact, if we just think about how well our own community has and yet does come together in times of need without regard to politics, religion, sexual identity and a host of other crossroads it could encounter, maybe we can prove that theory wrong. Or, at the very least, stave it off from our community.
With that said, we share these varied quotes on the topic of division we can all ponder, perhaps appropriately enough on this Juneteenth holiday:
“It’s not about division. It’s not about politics. My concern is how do we come together?” — Levar Burton
“There is more power in unity than division.” — Emanuel Cleaver
“To my great disappointment, it appears that the politics of division are making a big comeback. Many Americans share my disappointment — especially those who were filled with great hope a few years ago, when then-Senator Obama announced his candidacy in Springfield, Illinois.” — Paul Ryan
“Divide and rule, the politician cries; unite and lead is watchword of the wise.” — Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
“Democracy is the most realistic way for diverse peoples to resolve their differences, and share power, and heal social divisions without violence or repression.” — Condoleeza Rice
“It’s easy to find reasons for division between people. Finding common ground is harder, but a step towards happiness.” — Unknown
“We are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided.” — J.K. Rowling
“If we are to put an end to division, people from all political persuasions will have to stop fighting one another and seek true unity, not just a consensus that benefits one party.” — Ben Carson