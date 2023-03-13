Kudos to Greenwood County School District 52. It produces agendas correctly. It would be great and better serve the public if all public bodies followed their lead.
A few weeks back, editor Richard Whiting wrote a column about a state Court of Appeals ruling that centered on a case involving Richland School District One.
In its finding against the district, the court made crystal clear that a public body must be specific about why it is voting on whether to enter into executive session, which is a meeting of the body that is closed to the public.
A member of the body cannot merely make a motion to enter into executive session for discussion of a personnel or contractual or legal matter, all of which are allowable under the state’s Freedom of Information Act. Instead, the motion must spell out some specifics. Applying a broad-brush approach that only states and reaffirms what types of matters state law allows to be discussed behind closed doors is inadequate.
For more details on what was within the column, including a link to the ruling, visit https://bit.ly/3mBuRae. Some other area boards and councils should read the column and the case, but only if they are interested in following the state law and want to be as transparent as possible with the voting and taxpaying public.
Back to the Ninety Six school district.
On Wednesday, the newspaper received that board’s agenda for today and which was published in our Weekender edition under the “public meetings” header.
The agenda includes many of the usual bullet items any other board or council agenda would outline, but it is the list beneath the “executive session” bullet item that stands out and deserves attention on how to correctly detail that section of the agenda.
Discussion of a Settlement of a Legal Claim Subject to Attorney-Client Privilege-IN RE: JUUL MDL
Proposed Contractual Negotiations — IT Professional Services
Discussion of Employment Matters/Superintendent’s Informal Evaluation
Receipt of Legal Advice Regarding Potential Legal Claim
Expulsion Appeal Hearing of Student A
Granted, the public might not have full details, but it’s not supposed to unless and until the board exits its closed-door meeting and votes on any or all matters discussed. But it’s clear that:
The district is party to a lawsuit settlement in which Juul Labs, the e-cigarette manufacturer, has agreed to pay out to school districts, governments and individuals.
The district is cobbling together a contract for specific services: information technology.
The board will conduct an evaluation of its new superintendent, Beth Taylor, who came to the district from Greenwood District 50, which is one of the board’s that ought to follow its neighbors’ lead in this area of agenda writing.
The district is potentially facing a lawsuit (legal claim) and needs legal counsel. Perfectly legitimate as an item for a closed-door meeting.
A student who was expelled is appealing the decision. It is right and proper that the student’s name is withheld.
So you see, the details matter. They matter to the public who might have a particular interest in any or all items up for discussion and thus would want to attend in case the board takes a vote on those items. How can the public know it might want to attend if it doesn’t know what’s going to be discussed?
By the way, kudos again to District 52 for getting its agenda put together and shared with the public well in advance of its meetings. Some boards and councils tend to wait until the last minute. By law, they have to post agendas a minimum of 24 hours in advance of a meeting.
Some post and email their agendas to our newspaper well after normal business hours on Fridays, typically, and some have even sent them as late as Saturday or Sunday in advance of a Monday or Tuesday meeting. Not much notice there, is it?
Surely they know what they’re discussing in a Monday or Tuesday meeting before 5 p.m. Friday and can get a proper agenda put together and shared with the public. That is, if they truly want the public to know what they are doing.
Thanks, District 52, for showing others how to do it right.