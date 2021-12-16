Ahem. (Clears throat.)
Ahemhmhmhm. (Clears throat. Again.)
Let’s try this again, D50 trustees. Only about this time last month we urged you to take a public position and remedy a perception problem you seem to have regarding the possible establishment of a ninth-grade academy.
More specifically, students, parents, teachers and administrators affiliated with Emerald High School have the perception that the idea that surfaced nearly a year ago to close the high school and pour all district high school students into Greenwood High in order to establish a ninth-grade academy is all but a done deal.
While some board members have nixed the idea and said they would not support closing Emerald, the full board has yet to clearly state its intentions.
Here’s what you need to do. Soon:
1. Tell the folks whether you are yet contemplating a ninth-grade academy.
2. If you are, tell them whether Emerald High is even remotely under consideration as the location for the academy and, if so, whether that would mean EHS would cease to exist.
3. If you are still considering the academy but have absolutely no intention to close Emerald and return to having but one high school, by all means say so and end the anxiety, frustration and, yes, the rumor mill.
4. If there is division on the matter, have open discussion before the public. And listen to the parties involved.
The students, parents, teachers, administrators and taxpayers of D50 might not always agree with board decisions, but they certainly deserve some straight talk from the people they elected to conduct district business, which also happens to be their business.