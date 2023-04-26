Well, that certainly was some interesting news Monday about two mega news outlets, wasn’t it?
The two outlets have battled each other for years now and on the same day CNN and Fox announce the departure of key personalities who have fomented those battles.
Fox bade farewell to Tucker Carlson only days after agreeing to a mega-million dollar settlement with Dominion Voting Systems. That makes sense, considering the mega-lies Carlson knowingly considered spreading about a mega MAGA election theft.
CNN bade farewell to ole sourpuss Don Lemon, who has moved around on the CNN chessboard a good bit ever since his bromance with former CNN talking head Chris Cuomo. Saying South Carolina’s former governor, Nikki Haley, was past her prime to make a run for president was enough to make CNN run far from Lemon. But they waited a while, perhaps thinking they could make lemonade from a bad situation by putting him on air with a reporter who is smart and not annoying, Kaitlan Collins.
But the time for Fox and CNN to release dead weight in order to keep their proverbial ships afloat came. And at the same time, no less.
Which leads us to one thought. Or suggestion. Perhaps Lemon and Carlson can join forces and either launch their own network or get a contract to be on air personalities where they can battle it out, a la Point/Counterpoint.
Hmmmm. What would the show be named?
How about one that’s really rather fitting for both? A show title that, if successful, fits their personalities and their ability to continue making big bucks.