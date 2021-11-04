Recently we had high praise for Greenwood County’s District 5 county council election. We were heartened to know that six people — three Democrats and three Republicans — wanted to serve in an off-year special election brought about by the Aug. 13 death of longtime public servant Steve Brown.
We were also impressed with the voter turnout, which exceeded expectations for a special election and even avoided the need for a runoff election.
Then along came Tuesday’s general election in Ninety Six. There were three seats on town council up for election and one CPW seat. Perhaps the town’s voters were more highly interested in the goings-on with the Commissioners of Public Works than with the council races, despite the fact that a town council likely has a greater reach into townspeople’s lives than the utility.
That’s not to discount the importance of utilities elections. But the CPW election is the only one that seemed to indicate the town had a pulse on election day as the one and only official candidate in that race captured 52 votes. Three write-in votes were also cast for the seat, and none were nonsensical, as often happens when voters scribble “Mickey Mouse” as a write-in.
For the council races, however, candidate and voter interest waned. Perhaps “waned” is not the best word choice. Election interest was almost non-existent — well, aside from the interest shown by a couple of incumbents who ran unopposed.
Here’s how the election played out, as of Tuesday’s unofficial tally:
Mickey Goodman garnered 3 votes to 2 write-in votes for David Davenport, for a total of 5 ballots cast. John Jefferson captured 8 votes to 1 write-in.
Now, here’s where things get even more interesting — if that’s even possible.
The Ward 3 seat, currently occupied by Wayne Gibert, had two write-in candidates, including the incumbent. Yes, you read that correctly. The incumbent was a write-in, but according to him he did not intend to seek reelection.
There were two write-ins for the incumbent. One read “Wayne Gibert” and the other simply read “Gilbert,” apparently neither of which were cast by Gibert or his wife.
But there were two write-in votes cast for someone else. One read “Charles Wideman” and the other “Chuck Wideman.”
Had both wanted the office — Gibert told the Index-Journal he did not want to return to office and was stepping away from any need for a runoff — that 2-2 vote would have forced a runoff election in two weeks, pending certification and contact being made with each so they can officially file for a runoff election.
We have a few takeaways here:
Elections are important, even if it seems only incumbents are running because write-ins can alter the outcome. Every vote really does count. Consider that Goodman came precariously close to losing to a write-in.
Interest in town politics and business should be higher. People should complain less and either seek office or vote. That is, vote for or against a candidate, but vote.
Elections are not free. The town will fork out about $2,500 for Tuesday’s election alone. Had there been a need for a runoff, that would have carried a price tag of about another $1,500 just to conduct a runoff election in a race that in sum total garnered only 4 write-in votes.