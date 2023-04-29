No doubt many readers and their families have ventured south to Orlando, Florida where they spent hundreds of dollars building those magical memories that only Disney can make come true.

Others, perhaps, are not so much into all things Disney and choose not to go. It’s a small world, after all, but not so small that everyone has an obligation to do the Disney thing. Maybe Peter Pan, Cinderella, Mickey Mouse and the gang didn’t fill your tea cup as a kid. And that’s fine. While Disney theme park tickets and resort accommodations are far from free, you have the freedom to choose where you will spend your dollars.

Tags