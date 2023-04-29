No doubt many readers and their families have ventured south to Orlando, Florida where they spent hundreds of dollars building those magical memories that only Disney can make come true.
Others, perhaps, are not so much into all things Disney and choose not to go. It’s a small world, after all, but not so small that everyone has an obligation to do the Disney thing. Maybe Peter Pan, Cinderella, Mickey Mouse and the gang didn’t fill your tea cup as a kid. And that’s fine. While Disney theme park tickets and resort accommodations are far from free, you have the freedom to choose where you will spend your dollars.
That is why all this ruckus raised by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is so disturbing. And really unnecessary. The folks at Disney don’t particularly care for the governor’s political positions, wanting to instead position their theme parks as open to any and all. A different take on the phrase “all-inclusive,” if you will.
So, DeSantis, whose presidential bid campaign portrays him as a man who doesn’t back down from any fight, opted to battle with Disney for not going along to get along with Ron. Now, it appears, the mouse glove is off and Disney is prepped for a fight itself, filing suit against the governor after the Disney World oversight board the governor appointed voted to nix a deal that let Disney be answerable only to itself over design and construction plans.
Meanwhile, another presidential hopeful, our own former governor Nikki Haley, has torn a page from her days as governor when she invited Boeing to leave Washington State and head to South Carolina’s beautiful Charleston. It did. She’s now extended the same invitation to Disney.
As an aside, if she’s reading this, we’d like to point out to our former governor that a Disney theme park in Greenwood County would be great for our economy. Surely we can work out a good deal that incorporates our wonderful lake. It certainly would cut down on drive time for a number of vacationers in and around South Carolina.
That Ron DeSantis, a governor with presidential aspirations and who got married at Disney World, has to pick a fight with the theme park that for decades has fulfilled the dreams of children and built vacation memories for thousands of families — plus the dollars Disney brings his state — rather than focus on real issues facing our nation is ... well, it’s just downright goofy.