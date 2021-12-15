It’s definitely one of the busiest and, for many, most stressful times of the year. If you’re more than a bit frazzled because you’re trying to juggle a holiday calendar, end-of-the-year work projects, holiday meal planning and what gift to get those hard-to-buy-for folks on your list, you’re not alone.
And if misery likes company, think about what it’s like for the retailers who are juggling many of the same issues while trying to serve holiday shoppers.
Whew!
So there’s no way you can possibly handle one more item on your to-do list, right?
Well, if you happen to be a Greenwood County resident who lives within District 5 of Greenwood County Council, you do have one more thing on your to-do list. At least you can count your blessings that it comes right after Christmas and just days before New Year’s.
It’s an election. What? An election. Yes. Already you should have cast a ballot in either the Democrat or Republican primary race for the seat in a special election. There were six candidates then — three per party — and now it comes down to making a choice between the primary winners, Sloan Griffin Jr. and Dayne Pruitt.
There are any number of excuses District 5 residents can come up with for not voting, but none of those excuses are really good or valid. We dare say that grassroots offices such as county council, city council and school board have more of an impact on your daily lives than other offices.
You can squeeze in an absentee vote at 300 Monument Ave., suite 113 on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., or you can simply wait for the Christmas rush to subside and head to your polling place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on the day of the election, Dec. 28.
Give yourself a Christmas present by exercising your right and privilege to vote. Give one of the candidates a Christmas present with your vote.