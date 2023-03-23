We had visions of women up against the wall, about to die by the hands of a state-selected firing squad. Or strapped to an electric chair.
Apparently some of our state’s lawmakers, including Rep. Stewart Jones from across the lake in Laurens County, wanted to add a little meat to the Human Life Protection Act with a new bill, H.3549, which would criminalize women who have abortions. By criminalize, we mean they could face the death penalty.
As things stand, the Human Life Protection Act passed the House and is awaiting Senate approval. True, it does make exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother, but otherwise makes abortions illegal in the state. True, if passed, it does have a punitive element regarding doctors performing illegal abortions.
But even the biggest proponent of making abortions illegal in the Palmetto State, Greenwood’s own Rep. John McCravy, said the far-right’s proposed legislation that could impose the death penalty on women receiving abortions doesn’t stand a chance of passage. He calls the proposal “nothing but an unfortunate distraction.”
The proposed legislation, by the way, comes from those who assign themselves the moniker the Freedom Caucus. Nothing says freedom more than additional prying into private lives. And nothing strikes us as being a weird and irrational juxtaposition than to have a group of folks rallying for the sanctity of life who are also poised to execute women for choosing an abortion.