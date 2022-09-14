So far as we know, the topic of litter is neither liberal nor conservative. It is neither left nor right. So far as we are concerned, littering is just wrong.
And, perhaps like that mark on the kitchen wall or the scratch on your car that has been there for years, it’s to the point many of you no longer notice litter along our roadsides.
Trust us, it is there. It is there, Every. Single. Day. Volunteers don their vests and gloves and take to the roads to load up bag after bag on a routine basis only to find more debris in the same location but days later. Sometimes hours. Litter, it seems, is far more pervasive and invasive than kudzu and lawn weeds.
Of course, there are efforts to address the litter. Greenwood County even has a litter prevention coordinator, Amber Nappier, who must find the proliferation of litter exhausting. And disheartening.
We have not undertaken any sort of study to determine when, if any, littering is more prevalent during one season or another. We suspect it knows no seasons. Even if during the cold weather people tend to have their auto windows shut, they seem to find the time and energy to roll the window down and toss out their trash. If only they’d expend that energy more wisely and, when it comes to the environment, more judiciously.
But we won’t hold our breath on that one.
There’s a saying, although it is improperly structured: All that glitters is not gold. Well, we will twist that to say this: All who litter are not bold. And add this: They’re jackasses.
Oh. And if all that glitters is not gold is true, it implies that not even gold is gold. But why let a poorly worded cliche get in the way of our point, right?
Don’t litter. If you’re a Republican, Democrat, libertarian, independent or whatever. Do. Not. Litter.
