Kudos to Greenwood County School District 50 for taking advantage of some opportunities to shuffle people around in what appears to be a move in the right direction, a direction toward more efficiency in staffing and the handling of various duties.
It’s easy to take a swipe at public school systems, especially when you’re a taxpayer and even more especially when your knowledge of how to run a school district hinges largely on your own experience as a student, as an employee from years past or just how you think the job ought to be done without having done the job at all.
And while we suspect just about any public school district — including D50 — could yet find ways to trim costs or shift some duties in cost-saving efforts, it does appear that Superintendent Steve Glenn and his team in the D50 administration office see recent changes in staffing as an opportunity to reassess and realign.
There are now three assistant superintendents instead of four, a move that paved the way to add an assistant principal at Greenwood High.
A cynic might decry the shifts that include moving people up within the D50 organizational chart, but those same people probably wonder out loud why they or someone they know did not get promoted within a private-sector workplace. If Glenn sees in his employees the talent and ability to do another job, a different job, then so be it. Time will prove him right or wrong, and he’d certainly not be the first CEO to regret a promotion and then have to go in another direction, should that become necessary.
Again, it’s easy to criticize from a distance and sometimes the criticism is spot on and warranted. In this case, however, our initial response is kudos to D50’s efforts to focus on improving service at the student level through a reduction in staff at the administration level, a reduction that came with what private business often does, which is divvy up duties and reduce the number of specialists.
Perhaps there will be more opportunities ahead that will benefit the classrooms — for teachers and students.