Blood is thicker than water. With that in mind, perhaps we all can sympathize and even empathize with former CNN journalist Chris Cuomo and his efforts to help his embattled brother, Andrew Cuomo, former — and disgraced — New York governor.
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chris often had his brother as a guest on his news talk show. It was part news, part brotherly antics, not unlike watching two teenaged brothers playing with and picking on each other. Andrew was hoisted high by brother Chris as the nation’s role model for handling the coronavirus. Andrew came across as boastful and modest at times, often picking on his kid brother.
Frankly, it was both entertaining at times and annoying at other times. Mostly the latter, because it seemed Chris was crossing a line journalists typically shy away from. Little did we all know how far across the line he would and did cross when allegations of sexual misconduct were levied at the governor. Groping, kissing, inappropriate comments and questions ostensibly involving staff dogged the governor.
Soon, Andrew was no longer the affable guest on his brother’s show. They no longer shared stories about their childhood or claimed their mother loved one more than the other.
The tenet that blood is thicker than water became a gooey, thick mess when it was learned that kid brother Chris did far more than advise his older brother on how to handle the allegations of sexual misconduct in office and the flood of criminal lawsuits. He used his position as a high-profile journalist to extract information from other journalists on his brother’s behalf. Worse, he not only cloaked the truth about his brother while abusing his profession, but also covered for a predator — something he surely would not do for any other person in a high-profile political office.
CNN took the only right and correct course of action in firing Chris Cuomo. No doubt the longtime journalist has amassed sufficient savings to survive the fallout, but we hope he travels the same path with another disgraced TV talking head, Matt Lauer. Chris Cuomo should never be invited to reenter journalism any more than brother Andrew should seek political office again. He has dealt yet another blow to the body of journalism, a body already badly beaten.