It’s not really about defunding police departments; it’s about putting additional funds into other areas of need when jail time likely will not change a person’s situation or direction in life.
That’s something Maj. Jason Hughes recognizes. And while the Greenwood Police Department did its part in responding to a situation, it’s the next steps that concern Hughes.
Hughes serves the Greenwood corps of The Salvation Army, which was burglarized this past weekend, resulting in thousands of dollars in damage and lost goods.
A man who was arrested and faces a number of charges. His arrest came as he was also burglarizing a residence shortly after he lay a destructive path at the Army’s corps office on Pressley Street.
Yes, his crime was reprehensible. He smashed door windows with large landscape rocks to gain access. In the process, he cut himself badly. He threw pasta, peanut butter and other food items all over the place and committed other acts of vandalism. He left the stovetop and oven on before leaving and entering a nearby home.
Were that to happen to any of us, be it our place of business or home, we would likely be quick to demand a long, long stay in jail for the burglar, in addition to restitution.
Hughes sees things a bit differently, however. Jail time won’t repair what is obviously broken in the man who did so much damage. Literally, no one in their right mind would have done what this person did. And restitution? A man behind bars cannot pay restitution. It’s a throwback to debtor’s prison.
Instead, Hughes would like to see the man get the kind of help he needs, the kind of help that might result in him becoming a well person, a productive person in society. Mandated rehabilitation in an approved facility is what Hughes will seek in court.
Of course Hughes believes the man should pay for his crimes, but in a different way. Community service at an agreed upon location and a reasonable hourly rate that equates to the dollar amount of damage is what he will also seek.
“This is a situation where I’d really like to see this person’s life change,” Hughes told the Index-Journal. “We need to help people out of these dark pits of despair that lead people to drugs and alcohol.”
We do not need to defund the police, an obvious poor choice of phrasing, but rather we need to put more effort into dealing with mental health issues when ’cuff ’em and lock ’em up is a quick answer but a wrong solution. If Maj. Hughes can see that, why can’t the rest of us?