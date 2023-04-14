Long known as one of the Emerald City’s crown jewels, Greenwood Genetic Center has done it again.
Some readers who are newer to the community might not know that it was at GGC where it was discovered that folic acid is vital for pregnant women, helping ensure a safe and healthy baby being born. The infant mortality rate dropped significantly as a result of this finding.
Now, GGC shines brightly again with its research and its clinical studies that have led to the Food and Drug Administration giving the OK to use a drug, Daybue, as treatment for Rett Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder.
Thumbs up to the staff and teams at Greenwood Genetic Center. You might be a hidden jewel in our area’s crown, but the work you do that can and does reach the far corners of the globe are to be commended.
People, places and things come and go. It’s the natural ebb and flow of life in general. Nothing is so constant as change itself, right?
And while not all change is good, no one can or should deny that the continuing evolution of Greenwood’s Uptown proper is good. No, not good. It’s great.
Some of Uptown’s businesses have closed after years of operation, some are on the verge of closing. After all, people pass on or decide to retire, perhaps not then able to find someone to take over the business. But that’s OK as new businesses open as a result of dreams of other entrepreneurs who want to start, own and operate their own small business.
It is nothing short of amazing to see how, through only a handful of years, Maxwell Avenue has grown and become a shining example of the positive changes. Maxwell Avenue is less of a cut-through to and from town. It’s become its own destination spot, and we are sure there will be even more growth that will make it among the area’s favorite places to shop, eat, throw axes, have a beer and simply enjoy life.
Thank you and a thumbs up to those of you who have invested in your dreams and spent your dollars and your energy turning your dreams into a reality that many enjoy now and in the years to come. You help make Uptown Greenwood yet another jewel in the city’s crown.