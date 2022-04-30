Greenwood City Council has a history of seemingly taking the easier route when it comes to its city manager choices.
Steve Brown succeeded his predecessor. Charlie Barrineau succeeded Brown. And Julie Wilkie succeeded Barrineau.
It would be easy to argue that council in each and every instance should have advertised the lead position and conducted applicant interviews before making these hiring choices. We would have been OK with that when Barrineau left and we would have expected as much with Wilkie’s planned departure. That’s not to slight Wilkie before she took the lead role, nor is it to slight Ryan Thomas, who was to serve as interim manager.
It would also be easy to argue that exiting city managers had prepared their assistants well to assume the top job. That happens often in the private sector, but when it comes to government and its decisions, people have a penchant for casting a more critical eye.
That critical eye no doubt sharpened with the news that Wilkie, who tendered her resignation in late March to take a private-sector job with a consulting group, had a change of heart. And, as it turns out, the majority of council members were more than happy to let her rescind her resignation and stay on board.
We can and do fully appreciate the concerns raised not only by Ronnie Ables, a longtime member of council, who essentially said Wilkie shouldn’t be able to unring the bell and that she should have thought long and hard about her decision beforehand. And we can appreciate the concerns of others who see the move as calculated on Wilkie’s behalf to swing a nice pay raise in exchange for returning to the job and alleviating the need for council to interview and choose a new city manager.
We have witnessed the same change of heart take place in the private sector, even here at the Index-Journal. Sometimes that pasture across the fence might well seem more appealing and then you realize that you like what you do, who you work with, even who you work for.
Again, these shifts happen frequently in the private sector. However, when it’s within the confines of government work, the critical eye sharpens.
Yes, Wilkie got a substantial pay increase. The question to ask is whether that level of pay is what the city should have been paying already. Here again, the private sector has to pay what the market will bear to get the talent it seeks. Wilkie did prove herself in the assistant role and we know council was dismayed to see her leave because they have been pleased with her performance since she took the reins of the top post.
Yes, she is getting the necessary hardware and software to use for work when at home. But pre- and most certainly post-COVID, how many people in the private sector are able to work from home? A good many. In fact, the ability to work from home has enabled some people to flee northern cities, buy homes right here in the Lakelands and continue their work. We doubt that Wilkie will be a no-show at the city office. You cannot manage people and projects remotely, but you can take care of some necessary tasks without having to be in the official office. A convenience? Yes. But also a tool in getting the job done as needed, when needed. We cannot begrudge her that.
We’d like to give benefit of the doubt to Mayor Brandon Smith and the rest of council who opted to let Wilkie rescind her resignation and remain in place. They are the ones, other than staff, who work the closest with her and know her capabilities, work ethic and skill set. So far, it seems, they and many staff members who work for Wilkie, are glad to see her remain.
Let’s see if they are right.