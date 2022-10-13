We will opt not to wade into the issue of whether pay increases are warranted, but members of McCormick and Abbeville county councils should expect some backlash.
In Abbeville County, it’s a done deal. With a 5-1 vote, council members gave themselves a $1,000 per year pay bump.
In McCormick County, members of council are eyeing heftier pay bumps. Chairman Charles Jennings’ pay would climb by nearly $4,000 a year, from $8,313 to an even $12,000. Other members of council would go from $7,749 per year to $9,600 per year and the vice chairperson, Bernard Hamby, would receive $10,800. That proposal still must have a public hearing and second reading before it can go into effect, should it pass.
Elected officials, such as city and county councils, will typically come under fire anytime they seek an increase in the pay they get for their public service. Granted, they’re elected and chose to serve, all the while knowing what the job pays, but the annual sum they receive usually doesn’t come close to being commiserate with the job. And as is the case with any job, at some point there should be a pay adjustment, whether it’s a cost of living bump or an increase that brings the pay more in line with others who govern similar size communities and budgets.
If they can show justification for the pay hikes, most voters will be OK with the adjustment. Others will complain, no matter what, because — well, because that’s just in their nature. But during a time when inflation is hitting their constituents hard, their timing might not have been the best.
At least in the case of Abbeville and McCormick counties, the pay hikes are being openly discussed and voted on. We recall when one county council in the Lakelands gave itself a sweet — but optional — pay hike of 12 grand a year and tucked it under the heading of “in-district expense funds” on the budget.