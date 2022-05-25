No helicopters. No sea planes. Dogs? Yes. Drone? Not that we’re aware of, but that might make a sensible addition to the toolbox.
That said, we hope readers have a better understanding of the reasoning behind Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office having a boat for use on Lake Greenwood. So far as we know, none of the deputies’ patrol cars or SUVs are amphibious, so they’d not do too well at all in response to lake activity warranting law enforcement’s presence.
The article published on Tuesday’s front page should also allay any readers’ fears that Sheriff Dennis Kelly is attempting any sort of hostile takeover of the Department of Natural Resources. For one thing, DNR is statewide and not merely relegated to the shores of Lake Greenwood. For another, it’s unfathomable that the sheriff would even consider taking the reins of said statewide organization.
It’s not at all a strange concept that various arms of law enforcement can and will work together, and such is the case with respect to the sheriff’s office having a boat at times being on the same waters as our area’s DNR agents. Cooperative efforts are good for the community and certainly good when it comes to ensuring solid relationships among those whose duty it is to serve our tax-paying public.
A handful of years ago we witnessed turf wars in Greenwood County. No, not gang rivalry. In this case, it was the sheriff’s office pitted against the police department. That all changed, thankfully, and even with new sheriffs being elected the level of cooperation seems to continue. That it includes a cooperative effort between the sheriff’s office and DNR is a good thing, not bad, and we dare say a good use of resources.
So, if you’re out on Lake Greenwood and see a boat with large letters that read “Sheriff” and the “Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office” logo, wave and thank them for their service. And if you see a DNR vessel patrolling, do the same. Just be on the right side of the law and chances are they’ll wave back and not have the blue lights or sirens going.
After all, this here lake’s big enough for two badges.