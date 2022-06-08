School superintendents often find themselves in a position where they feel either loved or loathed, with little room in between. To an extent, that’s because they’re in charge and some will like their decisions, some will definitely not.
Public school superintendents, along with their school boards, operate in a fish bowl. Sometimes, they operate in a fish pond, as in they are easy prey for criticism. Certainly we have on more than one occasion been critical of decisions made by superintendents and boards.
And while Ward’s career no doubt had its ups and downs, while not every decision he made was popular or, perhaps, even right at the time, he deserves high marks as he matriculates from working man to retiree. Make that temporary retiree.
Ward has given 18 career years to District 52, first as an assistant principal at Ninety Six High, 10 as the principal and wrapping up his stint as the district’s superintendent for five years. It is safe to say that his near two decades spent in the Ninety Six public school arena is a reflection of his dedication to the students, faculty and community.
He’s the real deal, as the saying goes, a straight talker. It was his love for teaching and seeing students succeed that got him into public schools and it’s that same love that will see him leave this post for another one as a teacher at Piedmont Tech, teaching students seeking their CDLs as bus and truck drivers.
You and wife Terri enjoy the sites of the Grand Canyon in a few days, and then come back home and do what you do so well and thrive on — teaching others.