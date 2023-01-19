No doubt readers are aware there have been numerous cases of cars being entered and items pilfered while they were parked in residents’ driveways.
It appears teenagers are involved, and they are canvassing neighborhoods at hours when most residents are likely still asleep. They try auto door handles and, if the vehicle is unlocked, they grab certain valuables, such as money. And guns.
An investigator with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office told us this is how area gang members are acquiring their guns. In only a few cases are they actually breaking auto windows to gain access. But for the most part, they are brazenly walking up to cars and trucks and, if unlocked, doing quick searches and leaving.
Many residents have security cameras and have images and video of the thieves. But identifying the thieves is not so easy. They are brazen, but also know to wear hoodies and face coverings. They also know to wear gloves or cover their fingers with their sleeves, so they don’t leave fingerprints. So, it’s likely that most photos or video images captured by home security systems will make identification difficult.
Still, deputies are investigating.
There are not enough deputies to continually patrol all of Greenwood’s neighborhoods. That, however, does not preclude residents from using some common sense in protecting their property.
Sure, no one has the right to enter your vehicle without your permission any more than they have a right to walk through your front door unannounced. But heed words from the Lord’s Prayer and lead them not into temptation.
Lock your auto doors regularly. Even if they’re kept in a locked garage, if you want to be ever vigilant.
Do not leave valuables in your auto, locked or not. If you do, at least put them where they are not readily visible. If the visible items are worth the chance taken, a thief might very well break a window to retrieve them.
Do not leave weapons in your auto, locked or not. Even if you store a gun in your console, well out of sight, the question remains. Why? Is your car going to need it to protect itself?
Nope.
The gun does you no good if kept in the auto and it certainly causes you, the gun owner, a lot of headaches if it’s stolen. Plus, your gun might be used in one of the area’s next shootings.
Not exactly how you want to be remembered for giving back to your community, is it?
At any rate, the key is to be sensible about your home and property. Don’t tempt would-be thieves by leaving house doors unlocked, autos unlocked — and certainly not with the keys or key fob starters still in them. Invest some bucks in a DIY or other security system.
These people have no right to be on your property or to steal your property, but you also need to do your part to prevent becoming a victim. That’s not up to law enforcement. Their role comes into play after the crime has been committed, and by then it’s unlikely you will retrieve what has been taken.