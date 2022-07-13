As longtime readers know, we do not use this space to endorse any candidates for political office — local, state or national.
That said, we could easily get behind one effort aimed at elected officeholders.
First, consider this:
It’s a given that no Democrat wanted to see President Trump elected to a second term. It’s also a given that no Republican was a fan of the Democratic Party’s ultimate nominee, Joe Biden. It’s also a given that Trump’s fan base had shifted sufficiently to cause some who typically vote Republican to hold their collective noses and cast a vote for Biden. And many a Democrat offered they had no other choice but to stay with the party’s nominee.
Biden won, despite the former president’s claims and the claims of his to-the-death devotees that the election had been stolen. But the win was not an overwhelming endorsement of Biden by any means; rather, it was a victory for those who could not abide by another Trump term in office.
Fast forward to where we are today and we see that current polling reflects that half or more than half of Republicans do not want Trump to be their party’s nominee in 2024. And Biden is in even worse shape. More than 60% of Democrats want someone else on the 2024 ballot.
Biden turns 82 on Nov. 20 of that year. Trump turns 78 on June 14 of that year.
Isn’t it odd that in this country we expect people to enjoy the sunset years in retirement, beginning even in their early 60s, but we elect presidents who are well beyond what is deemed normal retirement age?
We are not, by any means, saying that older Americans have no value and do not continue to contribute to society, but we do have to wonder if there isn’t wisdom in putting a cap on how old a person can be to serve in the nation’s top office.
The law of the land established 35 as the minimum age to serve as president, so why not a cap too? People today generally live longer than they did when the U.S. Constitution was drafted and adopted, establishing the minimum age requirement, but that does not mean we ought not give serious consideration to an age ceiling. And not just for the nation’s top office.
With age comes wisdom, they say, but years of amassing wisdom doesn’t always translate into being fit for service in elected offices.