Here we go again.
What goes up must come down? That likely would have been the case had more South Carolinians gotten vaccinated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, vaccinations have relaxed. Heck, even Florida is doing better than we when it comes to vaccination numbers.
Sure, we will acknowledge that some of the information about COVID-19 has been confusing, but then again science is learning as it goes too. What seems to be holding true, however, is that getting vaccinated is likely the best insurance policy to not spread the virus to others, and it’s the best way to ward off the delta variant or, at the very least, lessen its impact.
Look for the return of mask mandates. Look for more and more businesses to require employees get vaccinated.
Meanwhile, we’d urge those who haven’t yet to look for where they can get vaccinated so we can bring the number of positive cases, the number of deaths and the number of COVID patients in hospitals back down.
Let’s not go back to when restaurants were having to close and business was conducted curbside or stores were closed altogether.
Instead, let’s all do our part to try to reign in this beast, fight the delta variant and keep each other healthy. And the best remedy for that remains the vaccine.