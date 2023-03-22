Equipping our public school bus drivers with rocket-propelled grenade weaponry would be taking things a bit too far in dealing with drivers who ignore stopped buses and put our school children at great risk. It’s also unlikely that the answer is to put state troopers in the bus drivers’ seats so they can arrest violators.
If you read the bus safety story by staff writer Lindsey Hodges published in Saturday’s Weekender edition, you too might have been appalled by the apparent frequent traffic violations committed by citizen drivers. You might have also thought that buses and their drivers need to be equipped with more than cameras that might catch a driver violating the law as it pertains to bus traffic.
They pass buses on double yellow lines and zip past the stop arm while also ignoring those telltale flashing red lights buses are equipped with.
Were these drivers ever children? Did they attend school? Did they have to cross a street to board a bus or disembark from a bus to return home from school? Do they have children of their own?
Frankly, we don’t get it. Sure, we know people have their own demands, such as getting to their jobs on time or whatever else, but nothing excuses such dismissive behavior that could easily result in the tragic loss of a child’s life.
Know the rules, follow the rules. If you’re late for work or a doctor’s appointment or in dire need of that latte before work, that’s a lot better than having the death of a child on your conscience and on your record.
Drivers, you know when school is in session. You know what the flashing red lights and stop arm mean. You know what those yellow buses carry. They carry our future.
So if bus traffic is so bothersome to you, consider resetting your alarm clock and get out the door earlier or take a different route so you have time to do whatever it is you need to do — without endangering young lives.
Wouldn’t you want or expect the same thing from citizen drivers if your own child were on that bus? We would hope so.