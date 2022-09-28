Making bars close at 2 a.m. is a logical if not unfortunate step the city is considering taking.

A dozen years ago, the city could have joined Greenwood County in adopting an ordinance mandating that bars close by 2 a.m. One, it would have alleviated potential confusion some patrons and visitors to our area might have regarding which bars are open in the early morning hours. Two, it would have created uniformity throughout all of Greenwood County. More important, however, there’s a chance some of Greenwood’s shootings and related deaths would not have occurred were the ordinance already in place.

