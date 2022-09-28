Making bars close at 2 a.m. is a logical if not unfortunate step the city is considering taking.
A dozen years ago, the city could have joined Greenwood County in adopting an ordinance mandating that bars close by 2 a.m. One, it would have alleviated potential confusion some patrons and visitors to our area might have regarding which bars are open in the early morning hours. Two, it would have created uniformity throughout all of Greenwood County. More important, however, there’s a chance some of Greenwood’s shootings and related deaths would not have occurred were the ordinance already in place.
If the city moves ahead with an ordinance to close bars at 2 a.m., it will not spell the end to violent shootings in the city, but it certainly will mitigate some of the situations that lead to the violence.
And again, we note that this proposed ordinance is unfortunate. It is unfortunate because at the heart of the problem is clientele and the establishments that too often seem to cater to such unsavory clientele. The second-shift plant workers who get off at 1 a.m. and just want to enjoy a little social time with coworkers and friends after work will have to develop alternative plans, such as rotating who will host small gatherings at their homes.
It is also unfortunate in that it places the city — and has placed the county — government in the position of once again telling business owners how to run their businesses. With laws that already exist that authorize city and county governments to shutter nuisance businesses — as was the case already last week when South Main Bar & Grill was denied renewal of its business license — one would hope bar owners would police themselves and run reputable establishments.
The adage that nothing good happens after midnight does ring with plenty of truth, but let’s acknowledge that it is the few who are adversely affecting the many.