Time and time again we use this space to again remind readers that among the various and diverse opinions that grace this page, we welcome — dare we say covet — their letters and guest columns.
And we typically share a few rules of the road, such as maximum word count allowed for letters and guest columns. We also implore writers to exercise civility when writing. There’s no need to shout — those who receive emails or letters produced in all-caps know what we mean — and there’s certainly no need to stoop to using vulgar language.
Vulgar language will result in an immediate refusal to publish, in most cases, or at least will result in serious redaction of words. Unsigned letters? Nope. Sorry. We are not publishing those, either.
Honestly, we fully expect some readers to take issue with our editorials or the columns written by guest and syndicated columnists. We know some will also take issue with editorial cartoons we publish. We attempt to provide a balance of cartoons and columns throughout the week on this page and we have no illusion that every reader will be pleased with every word or cartoon gracing this page each day. But that’s why it’s a Viewpoints page. See that? There’s an “s” on the end, denoting a variety of viewpoints and not a host of material that has a choir all singing from the same page. You can get that from niche publications and cable and satellite networks.
Most, thankfully, abide by the rules. They understand that civil discourse is far more effective than shouting profanities.
And on occasion there are the ones who not only cannot be civil or avoid profanity-laced language, but also cannot have the courage to put their name to what they send in. Maybe banging out a few all-caps sentences and dropping it off in the night drop relieves their pressure valve, but they’d be more effective if they took the time to write thought-out letters that outline what they disagree with and why. And include their name, street address and daytime phone number.
One reader recently took issue with two secondary editorial cartoons we published. One drew a comparison between the Kyle Rittenhouse and Ahmaud Arbery cases.
The reader took the time to scan the cartoon onto a piece of paper and include two all-caps sentences, which we share here with heavy-handed editing: “Two different situations you MF’ing right wing liberal (expletive)holes. I hope your paper goes under and you with it.” For emphasis, nine exclamation marks were tacked on the end.
We’re still trying to figure out how we can be both right-wing and liberal, but maybe that was just a typo.
He — and based on the language we are 99% sure the writer is male — enclosed a second note. This one included a scanned copy of a judge holding the string of a short guillotine. In front of the guillotine is a depiction of a Texas man, obviously being sentenced to have a particular part of his anatomy cut off. With it are the words “If the Texas Republicans were really serious about stopping unwanted pregnancies.”
Now we’ll grant you, that was a powerful and rough cartoon. But that’s what cartoonists do. They convey a message, an opinion, by way of an image and not 700-word essays.
The reader wrote, in part: “The picture should show a female with her (slang word for female genitals) being sewed together or her ankles handcuffed. If a (slang word for male genitals) has no where to go then an abortion wont be needed.”
For good measure, he then went on to say “Most of you at the Index Journal or (think he meant are) probably transgenders, queers, prostitutes, drug users like your leaders Obama, Clinton, Biden and so on. Go home and sexually abuse your kids.”
Wonder what’s wrong in our country?
A lack of civility and the inability some people have to engage in meaningful discourse while still disagreeing and yet, somehow, maintaining respect for each other and treating each other with decency.