While only in the conceptual and discussion stages, that the City of Greenwood is considering a revamp of the city center is welcomed.
Change is difficult. We still hear some people talk about the good ole days when big retail stores were downtown, as it was called then, and not in a mall. Or when there was a grocery store on Main Street, a Western Auto and a funeral home in the city center.
It was inevitable, however, that the face of the city’s central business district would change as the city grew and longtime occupants either closed or moved to the outer perimeter along the bypass.
But a renaissance occurred that brought a new look to the city. It occurred after the railroad tracks were pulled up and no longer sliced the middle of the town, giving way to Greenwood’s claim to fame of having America’s widest Main Street. It occurred when facades and awnings dressed up the buildings. It continued to occur as new business came into the city’s central district, when brick crosswalks, new street lights, trees and curbing were added.
Now is an opportunity for another renaissance, one that could create more green space, improve and relieve traffic issues and even provide more opportunity for living space in Uptown. The old Kitson Mill site could even tie in and evolve into a mixed-use development that provides housing, green space and event space.
Yes, change can be difficult to accept, but change is what brought new life to an otherwise rather dormant downtown Greenwood. Uptown is busier than ever with a mix of retail, professional, restaurant and bar offerings. The sidewalk is no longer rolled up at 5 p.m. and many buildings that not long ago were vacant have been given new purpose.
If a new city center master plan comes to fruition, it can be another era of change that benefits the community as a whole. Really, it’s an exciting time for the city.
The City of Greenwood has grown well beyond the need to lay claim to having the widest Main Street in America. If two-laning Main Street creates more green space and provides a better community feel to the Uptown district, then perhaps it can lay claim to having the best Main Street in America.
We’ll be anxious to see the plan’s development unfold. And we wouldn’t be so dead set against traffic circles. They really do work, and not just in Europe. It’s just another change, another reason to adapt.