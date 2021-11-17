It’s true. People’s perceptions are their reality. And it can often take a great deal of effort to change their perceptions.
That seems to be the dilemma Greenwood County School District 50 finds itself in these days.
It’s not often the D50 school board meets before a roomful of people, but one item on the board’s Monday agenda was enough to bring an entourage of Emerald High School teachers, coaches and administrators. The topic: a report from board member David Trent on the exploration of a ninth-grade academy.
The topic has been bandied about since February when the idea of creating a ninth-grade academy at the Emerald campus was brought up by board member Clay Sprouse as a means of easing students’ transition from middle to high school. When it surfaced in February, it was met with a flurry of Viking purple passion.
And as recently as October, Sprouse attempted to allay anyone’s fears that D50 was considering combining the two high schools into one.
At that time, Sprouse said someone in the community was responsible for spreading the rumor that Emerald would be closed, which he said was “completely and totally false.”
He said that only days before the board’s ninth-grade academy exploratory committee’s planned trip to visit the freshman campus at Dorman High.
If D50’s board and administration remain interested in exploring the benefits of a ninth-grade academy, so be it. They can and should say as much.
If D50’s board and administration have absolutely zero interest in closing or intent to close Emerald High and merge the two high schools, so be it. They can and should say so. Emphatically. Unanimously.
But if merging the schools remains on the table, the board and administration should be forthright and transparent while hearing the concerns of parents, teachers, students and the community in general.
Otherwise, this strong rumor will only get stronger, creating unnecessary angst, discontent and animosity.